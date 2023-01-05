Mike White downgraded to limited Thursday ahead of Week 18 vs. Dolphins

The New York Jets will take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 18. The Jets have been eliminated from playoff contention and have a shot at keeping the Dolphins out of the playoffs with a big win in the season’s final week. Quarterback Mike White was listed as a full participant on Wednesday but was downgraded to limited on Thursday with a rib injury.

Mike White injury updates

Thursday, Jan. 5 update — Even though he was listed as a full participant for Wednesday’s practice, White was downgraded to limited on Thursday.

Fantasy football advice

White has played in four games this season. He has completed 58.9% of his passes for 1,192 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions. The Jets have had a revolving door at quarterback this season, but they seem content rolling with White in this game. He typically gives them their best chance to win, with veteran Joe Flacco serving as his backup. If you have any active fantasy football leagues still, no need to look White’s way.