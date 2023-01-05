Tyler Huntley limited Thursday ahead of Week 18 vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens will face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18 of the NFL season. The Ravens are a lock for the playoffs but haven’t locked down their specific seeding. They have been dealing with injuries all season, and that won’t change this week. Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson still hasn’t returned to practice, and backup Tyler Huntley finds himself also on the injury report.

Tyler Huntley injury updates

Thursday, Jan. 5 update — Huntley remains limited Thursday and didn’t throw during the media portion of Ravens practice, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Wednesday, Jan. 4 update — Huntley was listed as a limited practice participant.

Fantasy football advice

Huntley has played in six games this season. He has completed 67% of his passes for 658 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Huntley hasn’t been able to capture the success that he had when filling in for Lamar in the past. The Ravens’ offense has leaned heavily on the run and will need to step up in this important game. If you have any lingering fantasy football leagues, look for another option besides Huntley.