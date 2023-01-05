DeVante Parker returns to practice Wednesday ahead of Week 18 vs. Bills

The New England Patriots will take on the Buffalo Bills in the final week of the regular season. Heading into the game, the Patriots are clinging to the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff bracket. The Patriots are used to having a jam-packed injury report, and it continues to be loaded this week. Wide receiver DeVante Parker has missed the team’s last three games dealing with a concussion.

DeVante Parker injury updates

Wednesday, Jan. 4 update — Parker returned to practice on Wednesday and logged a limited participation.

Fantasy football advice

Parker has played in 12 games this season. He has 25 receptions on 40 targets for 460 yards and a touchdown. Prior to his injury, Parker was trending in the right direction in the offense. He was carving out a target share for himself but then was sidelined. The New England offense tends to be more run-heavy, so it is harder to really lock down and figure out who you can trust in the offense when it comes to pass-catchers. If you do have any lingering fantasy football lineups, no need to start Parker this week.