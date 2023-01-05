Treylon Burks injury update ahead of Week 18 vs. Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the final week of the regular season. The winner of this game will win the AFC South divisional title. Wide receiver Treylon Burks was added to the injury report on Wednesday. He wasn’t on Tuesday’s report but popped up Wednesday with a groin injury. With this game being on Saturday, it’s a short week, which allows less time for recovery.

Treylon Burks injury updates

Wednesday, January 4 update — Burks logged a limited practice participation on Wednesday after being full on Tuesday.

Fantasy football advice

Burks has dealt with injuries throughout his rookie year. He has played in only 10 games this season and has caught 29 of his 47 targets for 425 yards with one touchdown. Burks has definitely improved throughout the year. He has already made plays that you wouldn’t expect from a rookie, but injuries and a run-heavy Tennessee offense have derailed any hopes that he would have at Rookie of the Year. If Burks is able to heal up ahead of the game, he is a decent play for any lingering fantasy football leagues that are still active.