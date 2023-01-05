Teddy Bridgewater injury update ahead of Week 18 vs. Jets

The Miami Dolphins will face the New York Jets in the final week of the regular season. The Dolphins still have a shot at securing that last Wild Card spot, but they need a win to have a shot. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is doubtful to play with a concussion. If he is unable to go, backup Teddy Bridgewater could be next in line.

Teddy Bridgewater injury updates

Thursday, Jan. 5 update — Bridgewater was limited in practice for the second consecutive day with a knee and right finger injury.

Fantasy football advice

Bridgewater has played in five games this season. He has completed 62% of his passes for 683 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions. With a potential shot at the playoffs on the line, this would arguably be the biggest game of his career to this point. If Bridgewater is unable to play with his injuries and Tagovailoa is also sidelined, the rookie Skylar Thompson will be under center.