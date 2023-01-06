D’Onta Foreman questionable for Week 18 vs. Saints

The Carolina Panthers will take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 18. The Panthers are eliminated from playoff contention, so this week serves as a final game for players to show the team what they have in hopes of being brought back for the 2023 season. Standout running back D’Onta Foreman has had a solid year standing in for former teammate Christian McCaffrey. Unfortunately, he is dealing with a knee issue and could end up not playing in the season finale.

D’Onta Foreman injury updates

Friday, Jan. 6 update — Foreman wasn’t on the injury report all week, so this is a bit of a concern. We will know later his practice status, but we do know he is listed as questionable for the game.

Fantasy football advice

Foreman had played in all 16 games to this point in the season. He had 191 carries for 846 yards with five touchdowns. Foreman wasn’t a big part of the passing game, with only five receptions on nine targets for an additional 26 yards this season. If he is limited in any way, backup Chuba Hubbard should see more run in the offense. We could even see Raheem Blackshear get some work as Carolina’s offense has become more run-heavy as the season winded down.