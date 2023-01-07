Chiefs vs. Raiders inactives: Who is not playing in Week 18

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders face off on Saturday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium. The Chiefs can clinch the No. 1 seed with a win while the Raiders are playing out the string. The game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET and the Chiefs are a 9.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. The Chiefs have ruled out WR Skyy Moore and the Raiders have ruled out LB Darien Butler. We will get the full list of inactives around 3 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Chiefs have four players listed as questionable for the game. The group includes K Harrison Butker (back), WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis), CB L’Jarius Sneed (hip), and G Joe Thuney (ankle). Hardman got in two limited sessions after being activated from IR. Butker suffered back spasms and the team elevated K Matthew Wright from their practice squad.

The Raiders have just RB Josh Jacobs as questionable due to a hip issue. He sat out practice on Wednesday and Thursday after getting in a limited session on Tuesday. Jacobs is likely to win the rushing title if he misses the game, but might want to get out there if he can.