Titans vs. Jaguars inactives: Who is not playing in Week 18

The Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars square off on Saturday evening with the AFC South title on the line. The winner clinches the division. The Titans are eliminated from playoff contention with a loss while the Jaguars would need some help on Sunday to still claim a wild card berth.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. The only player formally ruled out was Titans CB Davontae Harris, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. We will get the full list of inactives around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Titans will be without QB Ryan Tannehill who was placed on injured reserve. Joshua Dobbs will get the start over Malik Willis. The team has listed five players as questionable for the game, including WR Treylon Burks (groin), LB Dylan Cole (ankle), CB Kristian Fulton (groin), S Amani Hooker (knee), and T Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle). Burks injured his groin during the week and was downgraded to DNP on Thursday.

The Jaguars have a busy injury report with a questionable list that includes DT Folorunso Fatukasi (ankle), S Rayshawn Jenkins (shoulder), QB Trevor Lawrence (toe), LS Ross Matiscik (back), G Brandon Scherff (abdomen, ankle), LB Travon Walker (ankle), and S Andrew Wingard (shoulder). The biggest name on the list is Lawrence, but he’s been listed as questionable with the toe injury for most of the past month. He’ll play in this win-and-in game.