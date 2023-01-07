Lamar Jackson has a ‘strong chance’ to play Wild Card weekend despite swelling in knee

It has been over a month since Lamar Jackson injured his knee and we won’t see him back on the field this weekend to finish out the regular season. It appears that Jackson is likely to return next week when the Ravens play in the Wild Card round. Adam Schefter is reporting that the QB still has swelling in his knee, but appears to be ready to play through the swelling.

Lamar Jackson injury updates

Saturday, Jan. 7 update — ESPN reports that Lamar Jackson has a “strong chance” to play in the first round of the playoffs, but will likely be less than 100%.

Despite being ruled out for Sunday’s regular-season finale, not having practiced once in over a month, and still having swelling in his knee, Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson has “a strong chance” of playing Baltimore’s wild-card game next weekend, per a league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2023

Fantasy football advice

For playoff leagues and DFS, we still don’t know who the Ravens will face and where. It will be easier to look at the fantasy implications when we figure that out.