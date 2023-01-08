Raheem Mostert questionable to return with thumb injury in Week 18 vs. Jets

The Miami Dolphins are playing the New York Jets in Week 18 of the NFL season. Miami needs a win to have a shot at the postseason. They are getting bit by the injury bug in this game, and now starting running back Raheem Mostert has been added to the list. He is dealing with a thumb injury and is questionable to return.

Injury Update | Raheem Mostert has a thumb injury and is questionable to return. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 8, 2023

Prior to the injury, Mostert was having a solid game. He had 11 carries for 71 yards, but his two receptions set him back 10 total yards. As long as he is sidelined, backup Jeff Wilson Jr. should see added work on the ground as well as the passing game.

Mostert has played in 15 games this season. He has 170 carries for 820 yards and three touchdowns. His carries and yards are a career-high. Mostert has added 29 receptions on 40 targets for 212 additional yards and two more touchdowns, all of which are also career highs.