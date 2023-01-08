Skylar Thompson suffers leg injury in Week 18 vs. Jets

The Miami Dolphins are facing the New York Jets in an AFC East divisional game in Week 18. With a win, the Dolphins have a shot at making the playoffs, although they need some help. In the second half, they are up three points but may have to turn to their quarterback depth. Skylar Thompson landed awkwardly from a tackle in the last drive and limped to the sideline. He is getting checked out in the medical tent.

Skylar Thompson's left leg was twisted as he was hit on that throw to Tyreek Hill. He tried getting up once, stumbled back down and then limped running off to the sideline.



Jason Sanders field goal from 37 puts Dolphins up, 6-3. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) January 8, 2023

Before his injury, Thompson was 15 of 22 passing for 105 yards. He is filling in this game for starter Tua Tagovailoa who had been ruled out with a concussion. Thompson is typically the team’s third-string quarterback but got the starting nod on Sunday due to injuries to Teddy Bridgewater. If Thompson ends up missing any time in the game, Miami could turn to either Bridgewater or veteran Mike Glennon in relief.