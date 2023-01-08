 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Skylar Thompson suffers leg injury in Week 18 vs. Jets

Skylar Thompson suffers apparent leg injury in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By TeddyRicketson
Skylar Thompson #19 of the Miami Dolphins scrambles while pressured by Vinny Curry #99 of the New York Jets during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are facing the New York Jets in an AFC East divisional game in Week 18. With a win, the Dolphins have a shot at making the playoffs, although they need some help. In the second half, they are up three points but may have to turn to their quarterback depth. Skylar Thompson landed awkwardly from a tackle in the last drive and limped to the sideline. He is getting checked out in the medical tent.

Before his injury, Thompson was 15 of 22 passing for 105 yards. He is filling in this game for starter Tua Tagovailoa who had been ruled out with a concussion. Thompson is typically the team’s third-string quarterback but got the starting nod on Sunday due to injuries to Teddy Bridgewater. If Thompson ends up missing any time in the game, Miami could turn to either Bridgewater or veteran Mike Glennon in relief.

