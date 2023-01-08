Mike Evans ruled out in Week 18 vs. Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the NFL season. The Bucs will have to play the remaining three quarters of their game without top wide receiver Mike Evans. Although not on the injury report and declared active for the game, Evans has been ruled out for the rest of the game with an illness. He did not play a snap in the game.

#Bucs announce WR Mike Evans (illness) OUT the rest of the game. — Tom Krasniqi (@TKras) January 8, 2023

The Buccaneers are locked into the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs. Whether they win or lose against the Falcons, they will take on whichever team earns the No. 5 seed for the NFC in the Wild Card round next week. It makes sense to rest Evans, but it remains to be seen if he is actually sick or just getting extra rest.

Evans will finish the 2022 season with 77 receptions on 127 targets for 1,124 yards and six touchdowns.