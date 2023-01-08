 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mike Evans ruled out in Week 18 vs. Falcons

Mike Evans dealing with reported illness in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By TeddyRicketson
Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before kickoff against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the NFL season. The Bucs will have to play the remaining three quarters of their game without top wide receiver Mike Evans. Although not on the injury report and declared active for the game, Evans has been ruled out for the rest of the game with an illness. He did not play a snap in the game.

The Buccaneers are locked into the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs. Whether they win or lose against the Falcons, they will take on whichever team earns the No. 5 seed for the NFC in the Wild Card round next week. It makes sense to rest Evans, but it remains to be seen if he is actually sick or just getting extra rest.

Evans will finish the 2022 season with 77 receptions on 127 targets for 1,124 yards and six touchdowns.

