Update: Dalvin Cook is back in the game. Seems like a risk with a 13-0 lead and Alexander Mattison playing well, but he’s playing.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook limped off the field and into the medical tent with what appeared to be a knee injury. The Vikings hold a 6-0 lead and don’t have a whole lot to play for in this game, so there’s a chance they hold Cook out even if he can return.