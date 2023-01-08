 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tyreek Hill returns from ankle injury in Week 18 vs. Jets

Tyreek Hill dealing with ankle injury in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins warms up against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Update: Hill is back in the game for the Dolphins. His ankle issue is still something to monitor.

Update: Hill is back on the sideline but not in the game for Miami.

The Miami Dolphins are taking on the New York Jets in an important Week 18 game. If the Dolphins win, they have a shot at earning the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoffs. Unfortunately, they may have to do it without starting wide receiver Tyreek Hill. He suffered an apparent ankle injury in the game and is questionable to return.

Before leaving with his injury, Hill had brought in two of his four targets from backup quarterback Skylar Thompson. He was able to have 23 yards on the receptions. So long as he is sidelined, Jaylen Waddle will likely take over as the top target for Thompson. Erik Ezukanma and tight end Mike Gesicki would likely be the other beneficiaries for more targets in the offense.

Hill has played in 16 games in his first season with Miami. He had 117 receptions on 165 targets for 1,687 yards and seven touchdowns. The yardage total is a career-high.

