Tyreek Hill returns from ankle injury in Week 18 vs. Jets

Update: Hill is back in the game for the Dolphins. His ankle issue is still something to monitor.

Tyreek Hill is back in the game for the Dolphins — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) January 8, 2023

Update: Hill is back on the sideline but not in the game for Miami.

Fwiw Tyreek Hill not in huddle for first down play. He's standing on sideline, helmet in hand (as opposed to helmet on head)...and now down kneeling on one knee — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) January 8, 2023

The Miami Dolphins are taking on the New York Jets in an important Week 18 game. If the Dolphins win, they have a shot at earning the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoffs. Unfortunately, they may have to do it without starting wide receiver Tyreek Hill. He suffered an apparent ankle injury in the game and is questionable to return.

Tyreek Hill (ankle) questionable to return — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 8, 2023

Before leaving with his injury, Hill had brought in two of his four targets from backup quarterback Skylar Thompson. He was able to have 23 yards on the receptions. So long as he is sidelined, Jaylen Waddle will likely take over as the top target for Thompson. Erik Ezukanma and tight end Mike Gesicki would likely be the other beneficiaries for more targets in the offense.

Hill has played in 16 games in his first season with Miami. He had 117 receptions on 165 targets for 1,687 yards and seven touchdowns. The yardage total is a career-high.