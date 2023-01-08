Gus Edwards in concussion protocol, won’t return in Week 18 vs. Bengals

Update: Edwards has been ruled out for the rest of the game due to a concussion. His status for the Ravens playoff game next week is in doubt.

Update: Edwards is now in concussion protocol and is questionable to return to Sunday’s game.

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards has exited Sunday’s season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals and is being evaluated for a head injury. He exited the contest early in the second quarter after taking four carries for 16 yards. The team was trailing 17-0 at the time of his exit.

Edwards was filling in for starting running back J.K. Dobbins, who the team elected to rest for Week 18 ahead of the postseason. The team has an outside chance at actually hosting a playoff game as the result of the weirdness coming out of Bills-Bengals cancellation. However, with the team already in a deep hole and third-string quarterback Anthony Brown starting, the Ravens may elect to punt this game entirely and rest Edwards even if he s cleared to come back.

Kenyan Drake has come in to hold down the rushing duties in his absence. We’ll provide updates for Edwards’ status as it comes in.