Tyler Boyd questionable to return in Week 18 vs. Ravens

Update: Boyd is officially questionable to return to the game as he gets evaluated for a concussion.

.@KetteringHealth Injury Update: WR Tyler Boyd is being evaluated for a possible concussion. His return is questionable. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 8, 2023

The Cincinnati Bengals are taking on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 of the NFL season. The Bengals are out to an early lead as Baltimore chose to rest a number of players for this game. Cincinnati may end up playing the rest of this game down one of their wide receivers. Tyler Boyd took a big hit to the head and stayed down on the ground. He was able to get up but walked to the medical tent and is being evaluated for a concussion.

Tyler Boyd takes a shot to the head and stays down.



Boyd gets up, but he's walking to the tent to get checked for a concussion. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 8, 2023

Boyd was the team’s leading receiver in the game before getting hurt on Sunday. He had brought in three of his four targets for 42 yards. While he is sidelined, teammates Trenton Irwin and Hayden Hurst will likely see more targets in the offense.

On the year, Boyd has played in 15 games. He had 53 receptions on 75 targets for 711 yards and five touchdowns heading into the final week of the regular season. The Bengals are playoff bound regardless of today’s outcome, but with a win, they would have a shot at the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs.