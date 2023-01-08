 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tyler Boyd questionable to return in Week 18 vs. Ravens

Tyler Boyd suffered a potential head injury in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
Tyler Boyd #83 of the Cincinnati Bengals poses for a photo prior to an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium on January 2, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Update: Boyd is officially questionable to return to the game as he gets evaluated for a concussion.

The Cincinnati Bengals are taking on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 of the NFL season. The Bengals are out to an early lead as Baltimore chose to rest a number of players for this game. Cincinnati may end up playing the rest of this game down one of their wide receivers. Tyler Boyd took a big hit to the head and stayed down on the ground. He was able to get up but walked to the medical tent and is being evaluated for a concussion.

Boyd was the team’s leading receiver in the game before getting hurt on Sunday. He had brought in three of his four targets for 42 yards. While he is sidelined, teammates Trenton Irwin and Hayden Hurst will likely see more targets in the offense.

On the year, Boyd has played in 15 games. He had 53 receptions on 75 targets for 711 yards and five touchdowns heading into the final week of the regular season. The Bengals are playoff bound regardless of today’s outcome, but with a win, they would have a shot at the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs.

