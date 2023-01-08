Drake London suffers foot injury in Week 18 vs. Buccaneers, returns to game

Update: London has returned to the action in the second half.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London suffered a foot injury in the second quarter of the team’s Week 18 season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The rookie wideout is questionable to return to the action today.

London had one reception for 26 yards prior to the injury as he caps off a productive rookie campaign this afternoon. Heading into Week 18, the first-round pick had hauled in 66 receptions for 746 yards and four touchdowns through 16 games played. Those are pretty nice numbers considering the instability of the Falcons offense with Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder starting at various points of the season. Addressing the quarterback situation will be a top priority for the team in the offseason and they’ll have in mind someone who can consistently get the ball to London and Kyle Pitts.

