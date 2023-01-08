Bucs vs. Falcons inactives: Who is not playing in Week 18

Bucs-Falcons inactives

Bucs: WR Julio Jones, CB Carlton Davis III, S Logan Ryan, S Mike Edwards, NT Vita Vea, LT Donovan Smith, OLB Carl Nassib

Falcons: TE Feleipe Franks, CB Rashad Fenton, S Micah Abernathy,, OLB David Anenih, G Elijah Wilkinson, DL Jalen Dalton

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Atlanta Falcons in the final week of the regular season. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia is set for 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox. The Buccaneers have locked up the NFC South and the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoff bracket, while the Falcons have been eliminated from contention.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Buccaneers have ruled out CB Carlton Davis (shoulder), LB Carl Nassib (pectoral), S Logan Ryan (knee), T Donovan Smith (foot) and DT Vita Vea (calf). Cornerback Jamel Dean (toe), S Mike Edwards (hamstring, hip) and WR Julio Jones (knee, illness). I’d expect this list to get longer with healthy scratches, as Tampa Bay is already locked into their playoff spot, and there isn’t a reason to risk injuries.

The Falcons have a light injury report this week. They will only be without G Elijah Wilkinson, who has been ruled out with a calf injury. Starting running back Cordarelle Patterson popped up on the injury report on Wednesday, but it was only for his usual rest to start the week, and he was removed on Thursday.