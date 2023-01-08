Patriots vs. Bills inactives: Who is not playing in Week 18

Patriots-Bills inactives

Patriots: TE Jonnu Smith, CB Jalen Mills, RB Kevin Harris, S Joshuah Bledsoe, DT Sam Roberts, CB Shaun Wade, DB Brenden Schooler

Bills: S Jared Mayben, CB Christian Benford, LB Baylon Spector, OL Justin Murray, OL Ike Boettger, TE Tommy Sweeney

The New England Patriots will take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 18. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York is set for 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on CBS. The Patriots have a chance to lock down the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoffs with a win, while the Bills solidify the No. 2 seed with a victory.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Patriots have ruled out CB Jalen Mills with a groin injury and TE Jonnu Smith with a concussion. Cornerback Jonathan Jones (chest), WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) and S Brenden Schooler (hip) are questionable. Meyers was a limited participant in each day of practice.

The Bills don’t have any players listed as out or questionable. Quarterback Josh Allen, WR Stefon Diggs and Dawson Knox all appeared on the injury report at various times this week but were able to avoid any sort of designation heading into the weekend.