Vikings vs. Bears inactives: Who is not playing in Week 18

Vikings-Bears inactives

Vikings: CB Cam Dantzler, S Harrison Smith, LB Brian Asamoah, LB Za’Darius Smith, C Garrett Bradbury, DL James Lynch, DL Ross Blacklock

Bears: QB Justin Fields, RB Darrynton Evans, CB Kyler Gordon, LB Sterling Weatherford, CB Jaylon Jones, LB Terrell Lewis, DL Angelo Blackson

The Minnesota Vikings will take on the Chicago Bears in Week 18 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois is set for 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox. The Vikings have a shot at locking down the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs if they win, while this will be the final game this season for the Bears.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Vikings have ruled out C Garrett Bradbury (back), DT James Lynch (shoulder) and S Harrison Smith (knee). Linebacker Brian Asamoah (knee), CB Cameron Dantzler (ankle) and DE Za’Darius Smith (not injury related - personal matter) are listed as questionable for the game.

The Bears will be without QB Justin Fields (hip), CB Jaylon Jones (concussion) and LB Sterling Weatherford (illness). Defensive tackle Angelo Blackson (illness), DE Terrell Lewis (not injury related - personal matter) and CB Kyler Gordon (groin, illness) are listed as questionable. With Fields out, Nathan Peterman is expected to start for Chicago.