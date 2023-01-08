Ravens vs. Bengals inactives: Who is not playing in Week 18

Ravens-Bengals inactives

Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson, QB Tyler Huntley, TE Mark Andrews, RB J.K. Dobbins, G Kevin Zeitler, CB Marcus Peters, CB Brandon Stephens, DT Rayshad Nichols

Bengals: RB Chris Evans, QB Jake Browning, T D’Ante Smith, TE Devin Asiasi, CB Jalen Davis, DE Jeff Gunter

The Baltimore Ravens will go on the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals in the final game of the regular season. Kickoff from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS. The Ravens have a chance at the No. 5 seed in the playoffs, while the Bengals are still in contention for the No. 2 or No. 3 seed.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Ravens have only ruled out starting quarterback Lamar Jackson with his knee injury. Defensive end Calais Campbell (not injury related - resting player, knee), QB Tyler Huntley (right shoulder, wrist), WR DeSean Jackson (illness), CB Marcus Peters (calf), CB Kevon Seymour (finger, illness) and CB Brandon Stephens (illness) are listed as questionable. Starting running back JK Dobbins is expected to be a healthy scratch to get extra rest ahead of the Wild Card round next week.

Ravens’ standout JK Dobbins will not play today vs. the Bengals and instead will begin focusing on next weekend’s wild-card game, per league source.



Since returning in Week 14, Dobbins leads all NFL running backs in rushing yards and yards per carry. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2023

The Bengals have yet to rule out any players. Only cornerback Eli Apple is listed as questionable and is dealing with a neck injury. Defensive end Sam Hubbard was the only other player on the injury report at any time this week, and he was limited with a cal issue on Wednesday. He was able to log full practices on both Thursday and Friday.