Lions vs. Packers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 18

The Detroit Lions will take on the Green Bay Packers in an important Week 18 NFL game. Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, with the game airing on NBC. The final Sunday Night Football game of the season could end up determining which team earns the final Wild Card spot in the NFC playoff picture. With a win, the Packers earn it, while the Lions can get it with a win and a Seattle Seahawks loss.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 6:50 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Lions have only ruled out G Kayode Awosika with an ankle injury. Defensive end Michael Brockers (ankle), FB Jason Cabinda (knee), S DeShon Elliott (shoulder), CB Jeff Okudah (elbow) and C Frank Ragnow (foot) are listed as questionable.

The Packers haven’t ruled out any players. In fact, only TE Josiah Deguara is questionable with a calf injury. Running back Aaron Jones (knee, ankle) and WR Christian Watson (hip) were limited in practice every day this week but were able to avoid an injury designation heading into the weekend.