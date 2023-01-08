Texans vs. Colts inactives: Who is not playing in Week 18

Texans-Colts inactives

Texans: QB Kyle Allen, WR Phillip Dorsett, TE O.J. Howard, DL Thomas Booker, OL Jimmy Morrissey, DB Steven Nelson

Colts: DE Rashod Berry, S Nick Cross, QB Nick Foles, C Wesley French, S Stephon Gilmore, TE Kylen Granson, DT Chris Williams

The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts wrap up the 2022-23 regular season with a game featuring huge draft pick implications. If the Texans lose or the Chicago Bears win, Houston claims the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. If Houston wins and Chicago loses, the Bears claim the No. 1 pick in the draft. The Colts are a field goal favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. The Texans have ruled out WR Phillip Dorsett (hamstring), C Jimmy Morrissey (concussion), and CB Steven Nelson (illness). The Colts have ruled out QB Nick Foles (ribs) and TE Kylen Granson (ankle). We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Texans list of questionable players includes TE O.J. Howard (hip) and DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (illness). The Colts questionable players include CB Brandon Facyson (concussion) and CB Stephon Gilmore (wrist).