Jets vs. Dolphins inactives: Who is not playing in Week 18

Jets-Dolphins inactives

Jets: WR Irvin Charles, QB Mike White, RB James Robinson, TE C.J. Uzomah, DL Bradlee Anae

Dolphins: QB Tua Tagovailoa, OL Terron Armstead, OL Kendall Lamm, WR Cedrick Wilson, LB Brennan Scarlett, TE Tanner Conner, CB Noah Igbinoghene

The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins face off at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 18 to close out the regular season. The Jets are eliminated from playoff contention while the Dolphins need a win and a Patriots loss to clinch a playoff berth. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET and the Dolphins are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. The Jets have ruled out OT Duane Brown (shoulder), CB Brandin Echols (quadricep), T George Fant (knee), G Nate Herbig (calf), and S Lamarcus Joyner (hip). The Dolphins have ruled out QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion). We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Jets have five players listed as questionable, including S Ashtyn Davis (ankle), G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee), TE C.J. Uzomah (ankle), QB Mike White (rib), and S Jordan Whitehead (hamstring). We already know White won’t be playing, with head coach Robert Saleh announcing Joe Flacco will start and Zach Wilson will serve as his backup.

The Dolphins have listed OT Terron Armstead (toe, pec, knee, hip), OT Kendall Lamm (ankle), and WR Cedrick Wilson (hip) as doubtful for the game, which means they’ll all like be inactive. They have listed five players as questionable, including QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee, right finger), LB Bradley Chubb (ankle, hand), CB Xavien Howard (knee), FB Alec Ingold (thumb), and S Eric Rowe (quadricep). QB Skylar Thompson is starting and Bridgewater is available in an emergency.