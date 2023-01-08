Panthers vs. Saints inactives: Who is not playing in Week 18

Panthers-Saints inactives

Panthers: WR Rashard Higgins, S Juston Burris, LB Chandler Wooten, DE Brian Burns, C Sam Tecklenburg, T Larnel Coleman, DT Matt Ioannidis

Saints: CB Paulson Adebo, S Justin Evans, TE J.P. Holtz, S Marcus Maye, WR Kirk Merritt, LG Andrus Peat, RT Ryan Ramczyk, DE Payton Turner

The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints play out the string in Week 18, facing off in a game that will only impact the 2023 NFL Draft order. Carolina is currently No. 9 in the draft order while the New Orleans picks (held by the Eagles) is No. 11. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET and the Saints are a field goal favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. The Panthers have not ruled anybody out, while the Saints have ruled out CB Paulson Adebo (hamstring) and G Andrus Peat (ankle). We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Panthers have designated DE Brian Burns (ankle), RB D’Onta Foreman (knee), DT Matt Ioannidis (back), and LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring) all as questionable. Foreman was a late addition to the injury report, getting limited work in Friday’s session with a knee injury.

The Saints have designated seven players as questionable. That list includes S Justin Evans (shoulder), TE Taysom Hill (back), T James Hurst (foot), TE Juwan Johnson (quadricep), S Marcus Maye (shoulder), T Ryan Ramczyk (not injury related - resting player, hip), and LB Ty Summers (oblique).