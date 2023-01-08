Giants vs. Eagles inactives: Who is not playing in Week 18

The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles face off on Sunday in a Week 18 finale that means everything for the Eagles and almost nothing for the Giants. The Eagles can clinch the NFC East and the No. 1 seed if they lose, but they need help. They’ll be looking to win and finish things off. The Giants are expected to rest some starters as their playoff position is locked in. The Eagles are a 16-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. The Giants have ruled out LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) and DT Leonard Williams (neck), and QB Daniel Jones is expected to be a healthy scratch as the team prepares for the playoffs. The Eagles have ruled out LB Shaun Bradley (wrist), T Lane Johnson (groin), CB Avonte Maddox (toe), DE Janarius Robinson (ankle), and DE Josh Sweat (neck). We will get the full list of inactives around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Giants have designated CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) as doubtful, which means he likely won’t play. C Jon Feliciano (back) is listed as questionable.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is questionable with his right shoulder injury, but the expectation is he plays in this critical Week 18 contest.