Browns vs. Steelers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 18

Browns-Steelers inactives

Browns: DE Jadeveon Clowney, T Jack Conklin, DE Isaiah Thomas, QB Kellen Mond, WR Demetric Felton Jr., CB Thomas Graham Jr., DT Ben Stille

Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, DB Tre Norwood, LB Malik Reed, G Kendrick Green, LB Tae Crowder, DT Jonathan Marshall

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers meet on Sunday in a massive game for Pittsburgh. The Steelers need a win and losses by the Patriots and Dolphins to make the playoffs. The Browns are out of contention, but could play spoiler in this one. The Steelers are a field goal favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. The Browns have ruled out OT Jack Conklin (ankle), DE Isaiah Thomas (foot), and DE Jadeveon Clowney (other reasons) while the Steelers have ruled out S Tre Norwood (hamstring). We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The questionable lists aren’t too long for this game. The Browns have listed CB Denzel Ward (shoulder) as questionable, while the Steelers have done the same for S Minkah Fitzpatrick (ankle) and LB Myles Jack (groin).