Cowboys vs. Commanders inactives: Who is not playing in Week 18

The Dallas Cowboys will face the Washington Commanders in Week 18 of the NFL season. Kickoff from FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox. The Cowboys will earn the NFC East division title with a win and a Philadelphia Eagles loss while the Commanders are playing their final game of the season.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Cowboys have ruled out C Tyler Biadasz (ankle) and LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck). WR Kavontae Turpin (illness) and G Connor McGovern (illness) are questionable for the game. Turpin and McGovern were both late additions to the injury report, so they will have to see how they feel on Sunday to determine if they can play through their illnesses.

The Commanders will be without DT Jonathan Allen (knee), T Saahdiq Charles (concussion), T Cornelius Lucas (ankle), RB Brian Robinson (knee), DE James Smith-Williams (concussion), CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) and CB Kamren Curl (ankle) who have all been ruled out. Starting running back Antonio Gibson will also miss the game as he was added to IR this week. Linebacker Jamin Davis (knee), LB Nathan Gerry (illness) and G Andrew Norwell (hip) are listed as questionable.