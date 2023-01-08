Chargers vs. Broncos inactives: Who is not playing in Week 18

The Los Angeles Chargers will go on the road to take on the Denver Broncos in the final week of the 2022 regular season. Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS. While the Broncos have been eliminated from playoff contention, the Chargers will end up with the No. 5 or No. 6 seed in the AFC playoffs.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Chargers haven’t ruled out any players. Their only questionable player is fullback Zander Horvath who is dealing with an ankle injury and was limited in practice every day this week.

The Broncos will be without T Calvin Anderson (ankle), WR Kendall Hinton (chest, foot) and DT D.J. Jones (knee). Defensive end Jonathan Kongbo (illness), CB Damarri Mathis (concussion), TE Eric Saubert (knee), TE Eric Tomlinson (ankle) and T Billy Turner (back) are all listed as questionable. Jerry Jeudy was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle issue but logged a full practice on Friday and avoided the injury designation.