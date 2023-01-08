Cardinals vs. 49ers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 18

The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers face off in Week 18 to close out the 2022-23 NFL regular season. The 49ers are in the playoffs but can still improve their seeding with a win and an Eagles loss. The Cardinals are sitting in the No. 4 draft position and could climb as high as No. 2 depending on how the Bears and Broncos do on Sunday. San Francisco is a 14-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. The Cardinals have ruled out a sizable number of players, including DE Zach Allen (hand), WR Robby Anderson (back), LB Zaven Collins (calf), RB James Conner (knee, shin), CB Antonio Hamilton (hip), WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee), QB Colt McCoy (concussion), and CB Marco Wilson (neck). The 49ers have ruled out G Aaron Banks (ankle, knee), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), DT Kevin Givens (knee), LB Dre Greenlaw (back), and CB Ambry Thomas (ankle).

We will get the full list of inactives around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Cardinals have designated LB Victor Dimukeje (illness), DT Leki Fotu (shoulder), CB Josh Jackson (hamstring), and LB Tanner Vallejo (knee, wrist) as questionable. The 49ers have designated DT Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) and DT Javon Kinlaw (illness, knee) as questionable. Deebo Samuel came off the injury report and Elijah Mitchell was activated off IR for the game.