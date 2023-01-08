Rams vs. Seahawks inactives: Who is not playing in Week 18

The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks wrap up the 2022-23 regular season with a matchup that is big for only one of them. The Seahawks need a win and a Packers loss to the Lions to clinch a playoff berth. The Rams head into Sunday with the sixth overall spot in the draft, but they don’t have a first round pick due to the Jared Goff trade. The Seahawks are a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. The Rams have ruled out C Brian Allen (calf), DT Aaron Donald (ankle), S Nick Scott (shoulder), and WR Ben Skowronek (calf), while the Seahawks have ruled out nobody officially. We will get the full list of inactives around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

LA has nobody listed as doubtful or questionable. Seattle has listed RB Travis Homer as doubtful due to an ankle injury which means he probably won’t play. They have listed G Phil Haynes (ankle), DE Quinton Jefferson (illness), G Damien Lewis (ankle), WR Tyler Lockett (shin), and S Ryan Neal (knee) as questionable. Lockett did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but got in a limited session on Friday.