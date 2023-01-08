Pat Freiermuth OUT for rest of Week 18 game vs. Browns with knee injury

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth went to the locker room in Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns with a knee injury. He was quickly ruled out for the rest of the contest.

Pat Freiermuth ruled OUT with a knee injury — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 8, 2023

This is a rough blow for the Steelers, who are hoping to secure a playoff spot. They need some help from the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets in order to do so, but the situation is unfolding largely as Pittsburgh hoped so far Sunday. Freiermuth could potentially miss the playoff game if the Steelers do make it to the postseason with this injury. It would be hard to make up for his absence in Pittsburgh’s offense. We’ll know how serious this injury is in the coming days.

With Freiermuth out, Zach Gentry will take over as the top tight end. George Pickens, who has emerged as Kenny Pickett’s favorite target, might see even more work with Freiermuth out.