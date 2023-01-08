Jaylen Waddle suffers injury in Week 18 vs. Jets

The Miami Dolphins are playing the New York Jets in the final week of the regular season. The Dolphins have been dealing with injuries left and right as they are trying to clinch a playoff spot. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was taken down by a horse collar tackle and suffered an injury. He is being checked out in the medical tent.

Jaylen Waddle hurt after that horse collar tackle — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) January 8, 2023

Before the injury, Waddle had caught for of five targets for 44 yards from third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson. Waddle got hurt at the end of the game, so likely won’t be back in this one. The severity of the injury likely won’t be explored until the team gets into practice next week. With a New England Patriots loss and a Dolphins win on Sunday, the Dolphins will clinch the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoffs. Waddle joins teammates Tyreek Hill and Raheem Mostert that have picked up injuries in the season finale.

Waddle has played in all 16 games this season. He has 70 receptions on 112 targets for 1,312 yards and eight touchdowns. He set the bar high for himself his rookie season last year, but somehow stepped up for an even better year two.