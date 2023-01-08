Mike Williams suffers back injury in Week 18 vs. Broncos

Update: Williams had to be carted off the field in Denver. Head coach Brandon Staley will likely face plenty of questions as to why he played his starters, especially Williams, who has had injury trouble all season.

Scary news for the #Chargers WR Mike Williams being carted off the field in denver! pic.twitter.com/PUYr3ujoWW — Jayson Ortiz (@Jayson_ortiz) January 8, 2023

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a back injury in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ Week 18 game against the Denver Broncos. He is questionable to return.

Chargers WR Mike Williams is questionable to return because of a back injury. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) January 8, 2023

The Chargers are locked into the fifth seed in the AFC. Before leaving the field, Williams added four receptions for 32 yards. He is the Chargers’ leading receiver this season as he approaches 900 receiving yards.

L.A. will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round next weekend. Updates to come.