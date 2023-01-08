 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mike Williams suffers back injury in Week 18 vs. Broncos

Mike Williams suffered an injury in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Update: Williams had to be carted off the field in Denver. Head coach Brandon Staley will likely face plenty of questions as to why he played his starters, especially Williams, who has had injury trouble all season.

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a back injury in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ Week 18 game against the Denver Broncos. He is questionable to return.

The Chargers are locked into the fifth seed in the AFC. Before leaving the field, Williams added four receptions for 32 yards. He is the Chargers’ leading receiver this season as he approaches 900 receiving yards.

L.A. will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round next weekend. Updates to come.

