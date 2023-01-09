Raheem Mostert dealing with broken finger ahead of wild card game vs. Bills

The Miami Dolphins could be without running back Raheem Mostert in their first round playoff game due to a broken thumb. Ian Rapoport says that his status is “in doubt,” but doesn’t go into detail. Mostert has been amazing when healthy throughout his time in San Francisco and now Miami. Unfortunately injuries have plagued him.

On the season, Mostert has rushed 181 times for 891 yards and three touchdowns, while catching 31 passes for 202 yards and two more touchdowns.

Raheem Mostert injury updates

Monday, Jan. 9 update — Raheem Mostert suffered a broken thumb in Week 18’s win over the Jets, per Ian Rapoport.

Fantasy football advice

If healthy, Mostert makes a fine fantasy and DFS play, especially in a smaller playoff player pool, but there’s a real chance he doesn’t play this weekend. If he doesn’t, Jeff Wilson Jr. would be the lead back and have the most fantasy upside.