Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has finally cleared concussion protocols

Even though the Miami Dolphins have been eliminated from playoff contention, they did get some good news on Wednesday. Quarterback Tua Tagvailoa has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocols, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The expectation is that Tagovailoa will be 100% when he takes the field to start the 2023 season.

Tagovailoa dealt with two separate concussions in 2022. The first caused him to miss back-to-back games in Week 5 and Week 6. He suffered the second concussion in Week 16 against the Green Bay Packers. Tagovailoa was shut down for the season after that and missed Miami’s Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills. He finished the 2022 season playing in 13 games, throwing for 3,548 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The concussions derailed a promising season for Tagovailoa and the Dolphins. They started the season 3-0 and picked up big wins over the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. There have been questions surrounding Tagovailoa’s future in Miami, and he started the season proving any doubters wrong. Now, as we head into the offseason, he has one year left on his rookie deal and could find himself in a different jersey ahead of next season.