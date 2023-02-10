Chiefs final injury report, what it means for Super Bowl vs. Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, February 12. They already knew they were going to be without WR Mecole Hardman, who was placed on IR for the second time this season due to his abdomen injury. On Friday, we got the final injury report for the Chiefs ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Chiefs final injury report

Out: WR Mecole Hardman (IR, abdomen)

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: N/A

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: QB Patrick Mahomes, WR Kadarius Toney, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, RB Jerick McKinnon, RB Isiah Pacheco, CB L’Jarius Snead

How injuries may affect Chiefs in Super Bowl 57

Technically, the Chiefs don’t have any players listed on their final injury report. Due to his being on IR, Hardman isn’t considered an active part of the roster. Kansas City has some of the best wide receiver depth in the NFL. Still, they aren’t as deep as they could be since they will be without Hardman. They liked using him in a variety of ways, including out of the backfield.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.