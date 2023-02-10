Eagles final injury report, what it means for Super Bowl vs. Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles will lock up with the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona, for Super Bowl 57 on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. The team released its final injury report for the championship showdown on Friday, and we’ll go over it below.

Eagles final injury report

Out: N/A

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: WR Britain Covey (hamstring)

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: G Landon Dickerson, T Lane Johnson, DE Robert Quinn, CB Avonte Maddox.

How the team’s injuries may affect the Eagles in the Super Bowl

Covey logged a limited practice on Friday and is the only player listed on the final injury report for Philadelphia. With the wide receiver depth that the Eagles have, his inclusion on the report doesn’t cause too much concern. Honestly, this injury report is filled with good news. Guard Landon Dickerson and T Lane Johnson are both Pro Bowl offense linemen. The fact that they were able to end the week with full practices and head into the weekend with a clean bill of health is the best outcome that Philadelphia could’ve hoped for.

