Willie Gay injury: What status means for Super Bowl 57

Following the AFC Championship Game two weeks ago, there were real questions about whether or not Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay would be able to play in the Super Bowl. Gay suffered a shoulder injury in that game, forcing him off the field in the second half. He did not return.

But Gay was able to practice in full this week, getting in a normal workload on all three days. The Chiefs did not give him any kind of injury designation on the final injury report, clearing the way for Gay to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Betting and DFS implications for Super Bowl 57

Gay left the conference championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals with credit for half a sack. For the regular season, over 13 games, Gay posted 88 tackles, nine for a loss, 2.5 sacks, eight passes defended, an interception and a fumble recovery. He’s a keystone player for the Chiefs’ defense, and his speed will be a crucial part of the recipe for defending Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Gay’s backup is Darius Harris.

