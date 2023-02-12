Clyde Edwards-Helaire injury: What status means for Super Bowl 57

The Kansas City Chiefs activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve this week. The move gives Edwards-Helaire the chance to play in the Super Bowl on Sunday. However, that doesn’t mean he’ll actually suit up, and even if he does, just how much playing time he’ll get with Isaiah Pacheco and Jerrick McKinnon capably handling backfield duties.

Betting and DFS implications for Super Bowl 57

Edwards-Helaire was sitting atop the Chief’s depth chart at running back to start the season in 2022. Still, it didn’t take long for Pacheco to start getting more and more work in the backfield, soon overtaking CEH for the top spot.

The Chiefs haven’t had Edwards-Helaire on the active roster since Week 11. He suffered a high-ankle sprain that week, landing on injured reserve shortly after that. He resumed practicing with the team last month, as postseason play ramped up, and he was officially activated on Feb. 6.

Pacheco and McKinnon have been playing well while Edwards-Helaire was out. McKinnon rattled off eight receiving and one rushing touchdown over the last six games of the season, and he was a 1b to Pacheco’s 1a in the backfield rotation. Expect those two to continue to handle most of the backfield work for the Chiefs on Sunday. Don’t be surprised if CEH is on the game-day inactive list.

