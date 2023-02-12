Isiah Pacheco injury: What status means for Super Bowl 57

Isiah Pacheco has been dealing with a wrist injury. However, you wouldn’t know that just by looking at the box scores lately. He hasn’t missed a game all season and was on the field for both of the Kansas City Chiefs’ last two playoff games. Pacheco will be on the field this Sunday too, ready to go for a Super Bowl matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pacheco was listed as a full participant in practice this week, and he did not receive any kind of official injury designation on the report.

In the AFC Championship Game, Pacheco carried the ball 10 times for 26 yards, adding another 59 yards on five receptions. The week before that, in the Divisional round, he had 95 yards on 12 carries, with one catch for six yards.

Pacheco has been splitting time with Jerrick McKinnon in the backfield. And while Pacheco has an overall edge in touches, McKinnon led the way in scoring over the last six weeks of the season. Neither player has found the end zone in the playoffs, yet. If Pacheco were unable to play for some reason, McKinnon would have a hefty workload.

