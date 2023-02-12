Jerick McKinnon injury: What status means for Super Bowl 57

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon was a full participant at practice this week, and he’ll be ready to go for Sunday.

McKinnon had been dealing with ankle issues, but it hasn’t caused him to miss any time in the playoffs so far, or even in the final stretch of the regular season. The Chiefs didn’t list anyone with any kind of designation on their final injury report this week.

Betting and DFS implications for Super Bowl 57

McKinnon has been quiet so far through the playoffs, with just six total touches in the AFC Championship game. He had 11 carries for 25 yards in the Divisional round, with no catches.

However, he was a big part of the Chiefs' offense over the last part of the season. McKinnon scored in six consecutive games to wrap up the regular season, posting eight receiving touchdowns and one rushing score during that stretch.

If anything were to happen and he can’t play, Isaiah Pacheco would see a big uptick in his workload. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is on injured reserve.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.