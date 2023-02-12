Lane Johnson injury: What status means for Super Bowl 57

Right tackle Lane Johnson was a key part of the Philadelphia Eagles the last time they went to the Super Bowl, helping propel them to a win in Super Bowl 52. He’ll be out there again, anchoring the offensive line when the Eagles play for the Lombardi Trophy again this Sunday in Super Bowl 57.

It seems obvious, but there was some concern about Johnson’s health when the playoffs started. He missed the last two games of the regular season with a torn muscle in his groin. He was able to get back in action for the Eagles’ first two playoff games, though.

The injury is eventually going to require surgery, but the 10-year veteran isn’t going to miss the chance at another Super Bowl win.

Johnson’s injury is notable because of just how crucial the offensive line has been in the Eagles’ title run this season. They’re one of the best teams in the NFL when it comes to playing in the trenches, and that’s got a lot to do with Johnson creating a nearly impenetrable wall on the right side of Jalen Hurts. He’s also one hell of a run blocker, another key ingredient in Philly’s winning recipe.

The Eagles listed Johnson as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, but that was partially done as a way to give the veteran some extra rest. He was a full go on Friday.

Johnson’s backup is Jack Driscoll.

