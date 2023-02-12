Jalen Hurts injury: What status means for Super Bowl 57

You won’t find Jalen Hurts anywhere on the Philadelphia Eagles’ official injury report this week. He seems to be, by all accounts, just fine. However, being under the microscope for the biggest sporting event of the year, it’s impossible to forget that Hurts ended the regular season dealing with a shoulder injury, one that sidelined him for a pair of games in December.

Betting and DFS implications for Super Bowl 57

When Hurts came back in Week 18, he looked to be still dealing with the effects of his shoulder injury, visibly avoiding contact in otherwise normal situations. However, in two playoff games since then, he’s scored rushing touchdowns in each and averaged more than 3.5 yards per carry for a total of 73 yards on the ground. He threw a pair of touchdown passes against the New York Giants in the Divisional round game.

It doesn’t look like Hurts’ shoulder is going to be an issue for the Super Bowl, especially with an extra week to rest and recuperate after the NFC Championship Game.

Minshew’s backup is Gardner Minshew. He struggled a bit filling in for Hurts in Weeks 16 and 17, throwing three picks to go with three touchdowns. The Eagles lost both of those games, which put Hurts back in action before he was fully healed to close out the season and lock down the NFC’s top seed.

