Kadarius Toney injury: What status means for Super Bowl 57

Despite some concern in the days leading up to the game, it looks like wide receiver Kadarius Toney will be ready to go when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Toney has been dealing with ankle and hamstring issues. He missed two days of practice last week and was limited in Wednesday's session to start this week. However, he was a full go on Thursday and Friday, and the Chiefs did not list him with any kind of designation on the official injury report ahead of the game.

Betting and DFS implications for Super Bowl 57

With his ability to blow past defenders, Toney can be a real game-changer for the Chiefs. We’ve seen that at the time this year when he’s been healthy. With the Eagles likely focused on Travis Kelce and harassing Patrick Mahomes as much as possible, Toney’s speed could be key to spreading out the defense.

If anything changes and Toney can’t play, look for JuJu Smith-Schuster to see a few more targets.

