Patrick Mahomes injury: What status means for Super Bowl 57

A lot of fans were holding their breath three weeks ago when Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes momentarily left the team’s Divisional round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury. He did return to that game, however, and was able to play a week later in the AFC Championship. Now, with the Super Bowl just hours away, Mahomes’ ankle doesn’t seem to be much of an issue.

Mahomes practiced in full this week and last. The Chiefs did not give him any kind of designation on the official injury report either. So he’s good to go for a Super Bowl matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Betting and DFS implications for Super Bowl 57

Mahomes’ ankle may not be truly 100 percent. It wasn’t in the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, and there were times when he looked to the untrained eye to be a bit hobbled. However, Mahomes said he experienced only soreness after that game.

His ankle will be tested against a fearsome Eagles pass rush on Sunday. But he seems to be in a good spot with respect to his injury.

Chad Henne is the Chiefs’ backup quarterback.

