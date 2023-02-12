L’Jarius Sneed injury: What status means for Super Bowl 57

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was on the injury report last week with a concussion. The team gave him a questionable designation, but he was able to clear the league’s concussion protocol.

Sneed showed up on the injury report again early this week. He had a full practice on Wednesday but was listed as limited for Thursday’s practice. However, he was able to get in a full workload on Friday and escaped any kind of designation on the last official injury report for the Super Bowl.

Sneed had just one tackle in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but he recorded nine the week before that, six solo and three assists. He finished the regular season with 108 total tackles, five for a loss, and three interceptions. Sneed also posted three forced fumbles and 11 passes defended during the regular season.

Kansas City’s cornerbacks are going to be busy against the Philadelphia Eagles offense this Sunday, so they’ll be relieved to have Sneed good to go. Joshua Williams is the next corner on the depth chart.

