What Chiefs inactives list looks like ahead of Super Bowl matchup against Eagles

We discuss the gameday inactives for the Chiefs and their impact as they face the Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl.

By David Fucillo
Patrick Mahomes #15 and Chad Henne #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs participate in a practice session prior to Super Bowl LVII at Arizona State University Practice Facility on February 10, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kick off Super Bowl 57 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Both teams are in generally good health, but at 5 p.m. we’ll get their final inactives for the game.

The Chiefs are dealing with some banged up players, but have nobody listed on their final injury report. Patrick Mahomes was listed as a full participant in practice all week even as he deals with an ankle sprain he suffered in the Divisional Round against the Jaguars. The initial thought was that he had suffered a high ankle sprain, but he returned the following weekend against the Bengals. He has been slowed by the ankle sprain, so that will be something to watch on Super Bowl Sunday.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney was limited on Wednesday due to ankle and hamstring issues, but he was a full participant on Thursday and Friday. Notably, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was added to the injury report on Thursday with a knee issue but after a limited practice that day was a full participant on Friday.

The Chiefs inactives list on Sunday will be healthy scratches. Last week’s inactives list included QB Shane Buechele, TE Blake Bell, WR Justin Watson, WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, OL Darian Kinnard, DE Malik Herring, and DE Joshua Kaindoh. The inactives list will likely be similar against the eagles, with only Ihmir Smith-Marsette unlikely off the list with his move back to the practice squad.

