What Eagles inactives list looks like ahead of Super Bowl matchup against Chiefs

The Super Bowl is upon us and the Philadelphia Eagles are in good shape when it comes to health. No team is 100 percent healthy at the end of the season, but the Eagles could not really ask for a better position heading into the biggest game of the year.

The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 and the game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET. Each team will release inactives 90 minutes prior to kickoff, at approximately 5 p.m. ET. The Chiefs have nobody on their final injury report, while the Eagles only have reserve wide receiver Britain Covey listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury.

Philadelphia rested quite a few veterans throughout much of the Super bowl bye week and prep week. The only players listed exclusively with injuries included guard Landon Dickerson (elbow), defensive end Robert Quinn (foot), tackle Lane Johnson (groin), center Cam Jurgens (hip), and cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe). All of them got in full workouts before the end of the week, so all will be good to go for Sunday’s game.

Two weeks ago, the Eagles inactives list for the NFC Championship Game included QB Ian Book, CB Josiah Scott, RB Trey Sermon, S Anthony Harris, LB Kyron Johnson, and OL Josh Sills. We’ll likely see a similar list of names on Sunday’s inactives report.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.