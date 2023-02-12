Patrick Mahomes tweaks ankle in Super Bowl 57 vs. Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes came up limping late in the first half of Super Bowl 57. He was trying to scramble on 3rd and long and was corralled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker TJ Edwards.

The league MVP has been dealing with a high ankle sprain since the team’s Divisional Round victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars three weeks ago and backup quarterback Chad Henne was seen warming up on the sidelines.

Not a good sign for the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/l1Z2Ugfsbf — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 13, 2023

This is obviously not a good development for the Kansas City, who has been trying to keep pace with Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense throughout the first half. Prior to going down, Mahomes was 8-13 for 89 yards and a first-quarter touchdown to Travis Kelce. The Chiefs will receive the ball to begin the second half and barring the Eagles scoring before the break, we’ll see if the QB can get back onto the field.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.